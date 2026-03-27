Iran warns hotels housing US soldiers in the region will be targeted

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's military has warned that hotels housing US soldiers across the region would be targets in its war with the US and Israel.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused US soldiers of using people in Gulf Cooperation Council countries as "human shields." © VALENTIN FLAURAUD / AFP

"When all the Americans (forces) go into a hotel, then from our perspective that hotel becomes American," armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi told state television on Thursday.

"Should we just stand by and let the Americans strike us? When we respond, naturally we have to strike wherever they are."

On February 28, Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The war has since spread across the Middle East, with Iran responding with drone and missile attacks on Israel and US interests in the region.

On Thursday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had accused US soldiers of using people in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as "human shields."

"From the outset of this war, US soldiers fled military bases in the GCC to hide in hotels and offices," he said in a post on X, calling on hotels in the region to deny them bookings.

The Fars news agency, quoting unnamed sources, said Iran had sent "firm warnings" to hotels in the region, particularly in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. It added that Iran's military had identified US forces using similar locations in Syria, Lebanon, and Djibouti.