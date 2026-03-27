Iran's foreign minister blasts school strike as "calculated" assault by US

Tehran, Iran - The deadly bombing of an Iranian school on the first day of the Middle East war was a "calculated" assault by the US, Iran's foreign minister said Friday.

The aftermath of a reported US strike on an elementary school in Minab, Iran, on February 28, 2026. © Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/West Asia News Agency via REUTERS

In a video address to the United Nations Human Rights Council, Abbas Araghchi slammed the "calculated, phased assault" on an elementary school "in the city of Minab, south of Iran, where more than 175 students and teachers were slaughtered in cold blood."

The attack happened on February 28, the day the US and Israel launched the war with attacks across Iran, with Tehran in turn striking targets in Israel and Gulf nations.

A US Tomahawk cruise missile hit the school due to a targeting mistake, according to the preliminary findings of a US military investigation reported by The New York Times.

The Times said the US military was bombing an adjacent Iranian base of which the school building was formerly a part and target coordinates were set using outdated data.

President Donald Trump initially suggested that Iran itself may have been responsible – despite Iran not having Tomahawk missiles.