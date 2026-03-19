Senate once again rejects Iran war powers measure in failed "moral test"

Washington DC - The US Senate on Wednesday failed to pass a resolution aimed at curbing President Donald Trump's power to wage war on Iran without congressional approval.

Senator Cory Booker (r.) speaks with veterans about the Iran war on Capitol Hill on March 18, 2026. © TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a 53-47 vote, Congress' upper chamber decided along mostly party lines not to take up a war powers resolution introduced by Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey.

The resolution called for the "removal of United States armed forces from hostilities within or against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress."

"No one is above the law. This president cannot take us to war without coming through this body. He is not able to do that unless this body supplicates itself before that man and surrenders its responsibilities," Booker said in a Wednesday speech on the Senate floor.

"This is a moral test for this body. It's not just a vote. This is a moral moment. Where do you stand?" he added.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky was the only Republican to side with Democrats in supporting the measure, while Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to vote against.

Fetterman – a staunch supporter of Israel – voted against another war powers measure earlier this month. Last week, he was the only member of the Senate Democratic Caucus not to sign a letter calling for an investigation into a deadly strike on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran.