Senate once again rejects Iran war powers measure in failed "moral test"
Washington DC - The US Senate on Wednesday failed to pass a resolution aimed at curbing President Donald Trump's power to wage war on Iran without congressional approval.
In a 53-47 vote, Congress' upper chamber decided along mostly party lines not to take up a war powers resolution introduced by Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey.
The resolution called for the "removal of United States armed forces from hostilities within or against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress."
"No one is above the law. This president cannot take us to war without coming through this body. He is not able to do that unless this body supplicates itself before that man and surrenders its responsibilities," Booker said in a Wednesday speech on the Senate floor.
"This is a moral test for this body. It's not just a vote. This is a moral moment. Where do you stand?" he added.
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky was the only Republican to side with Democrats in supporting the measure, while Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to vote against.
Fetterman – a staunch supporter of Israel – voted against another war powers measure earlier this month. Last week, he was the only member of the Senate Democratic Caucus not to sign a letter calling for an investigation into a deadly strike on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran.
Trump voters support swift end to Iran war
The Trump administration joined Israel in launching strikes across Iran starting in late February. Officials in Tehran say the ongoing attacks have killed at least 1,300 people to date.
Iran has since launched retaliatory strikes on Gulf countries which host US military bases and other assets, while Israel has killed hundreds of people in devastating strikes on Lebanon.
A Quincy Institute and The American Conservative poll released Wednesday found that 79% of people who voted for Trump in 2024 would support him declaring victory in Iran and quickly ending the war. 58% oppose boots on the ground in Iran.
"As the White House seemingly searches for an off ramp from this widening conflict, neoconservatives are pressuring President Trump to double down on this war. But this poll shows that Trump’s base favors a face-saving declaration of victory by Washington that could enable a ceasefire and prevent further economic shocks," Quincy Institute Executive Vice President Trita Parsi said in a statement.
Cover photo: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP