Tulsi Gabbard dismantles Trump's justification for Iran war with stunning admission

Washington DC - US intelligence concluded Wednesday that Iran was not rebuilding nuclear enrichment capacities that were destroyed in a June 2025 US-Israeli attack, blowing up President Donald Trump 's justifications for his ongoing war.

National intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard admitted that Iran was not pursuing nuclear enrichment at the time President Donald Trump launched a war on the country. © REUTERS

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's director of national intelligence, shared the conclusion in written testimony as part of an annual threat assessment but did not repeat the finding when speaking to senators.

"As a result of Operation Midnight Hammer, Iran's nuclear enrichment program was obliterated. There has been no efforts since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability," Gabbard said in the testimony to the Senate intelligence committee.

Pressed by a Democratic senator on why she did not repeat the conclusion on camera, Gabbard said that she did not have enough time to read the full testimony at the hearing but did not deny the assessment.

Trump has repeatedly said that he ordered the attack on Iran alongside Israel on February 28 due to an "imminent threat."

Despite insisting after the June 2025 bombing that the US had completely destroyed Iran's nuclear sites, he has since claimed that Tehran was weeks away from a nuclear bomb, an allegation flying in the face of all available evidence.

Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center and a senior aide to Gabbard – who herself as a congresswoman had been opposed to war with Iran – resigned on Tuesday, saying there was no "imminent threat" and that Trump was misled by Israel and media.

In her remarks to senators, Gabbard said Iran had been suffering heavy blows in the weeks of attacks, but that the Islamic republic was still functioning.