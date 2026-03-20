Trump administration reportedly set to massively ramp up Iran war deployment

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration is reportedly accelerating the deployment of thousands of US troops, including Marines and sailors, as part of its war on Iran .

The Trump administration is reportedly accelerating its deployments of US Marines and sailors to fight the war with Iran. © AFP/Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Four US military officials told Newsmax that the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are set to be deployed to the Middle East.

Approximately 2,500 Marines will be onboard the USS Boxer amphibious assault ship, the USS Portland, and the USS Comstock, and the vessels will be equipped with F-35 fighter jets, missiles, and amphibious vehicles.

Such a move would see around 4,000 total service members deployed, as well as equipment and personnel that would be required if the US escalates to a land invasion.

The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group will join the USS Tripoli, which is already on its way to the Middle East.

Newsmax's claims were confirmed by the Washington Post's military affairs reporter, Dan Lamothe, who cited two anonymous officials.

In a post to X, Lamothe said that the deployment "has been sped up to occur within days."

"The task force, with about 4,500 sailors and Marines, is expected to head across the Pacific, eventually replacing the 31st MEU in the Middle East."