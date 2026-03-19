US F-35 stealth fighter makes emergency landing after being hit by Iranian fire

Washington DC - A US F-35 stealth warplane was hit by suspected Iranian fire and made an emergency landing at an American air base in the Middle East, US media reported on Thursday.

A US F-35 stealth warplane was forced to make an emergency landing after being hit by suspected Iranian fire (file photo). © IMAGO / SOPA Images

"The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition," Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement, without confirming the reports from outlets including ABC and CNN.

"This incident is under investigation," Hawkins added.

The US has lost multiple aircraft during the conflict – including three F-15s mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti forces, and a KC-135 refueling aircraft that crashed in Iraq – but none that are known to have been hit by Iranian fire.

The US and Israel launched a massive air campaign against Iran following a major buildup of US military forces – including F-35s – in the region.

Thirteen US service members have been killed since the start of the operation on February 28: six in the KC-135 crash and seven in Iranian attacks early in the war.