Trump again threatens Iran infrastructure as Vance-led team heads to Pakistan: "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!"

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation for talks with Iran in Pakistan, a White House official said Sunday, shortly after President Donald Trump said he would not make the trip. The president also issued a dire new message to Tehran.

Donald Trump accused Iran of a "Total Violation" of the countries' two-week ceasefire with attacks Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz – and threatened to destroy its power plants and bridges if no deal is reached. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Early in the day, Trump announced he was sending negotiators to Islamabad for meetings with Tehran about ending the conflict that has raged in the Middle East, with a ceasefire soon set to expire.

The president, however, said that Vance – who led the last round of talks with Tehran in Islamabad, but came away with no deal – would not make the trip, citing security concerns.

"It's only because of security," Trump told ABC News. "JD's great."

But the White House quickly flipped the script when asked about those comments.

Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will attend the talks, a White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The trio was on hand last time around on April 11-12.

Trump earlier accused Iran of a "Total Violation" of the countries' two-week ceasefire with attacks Saturday in the Strait of Hormuz – and threatened to destroy its power plants and bridges if no deal is reached.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he was offering Iran "a reasonable deal" – and if Tehran refuses, "the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!"

"They'll come down fast, they'll come down easy and, if they don't take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years," he wrote.

The Strait of Hormuz remained closed on Sunday amidst the stand-off. Iran on Saturday declared it shut again to shipping, one day after saying it would reopen the strategic waterway.

A UK maritime security agency said Iran's Revolutionary Guards had fired at one tanker on Saturday, while security intelligence firm Vanguard Tech reported the force had threatened to "destroy" an empty cruise ship that was fleeing the Gulf.