Iran denies Trump's claim that enriched uranium will be "transferred" to the US

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's foreign ministry on Friday said the country's stockpile of enriched uranium would not be transferred "anywhere", denying an earlier claim by US President Donald Trump that the Islamic republic had agreed to hand it over.

Iran's foreign ministry has denied Trump's claim that the US would receive Tehran's stockpile of enriched uranium. © - / AFP

"Iran's enriched uranium is not going to be transferred anywhere," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state TV.

"Transfer of Iran's enriched uranium to the US has never been raised in negotiations."

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform earlier Friday: "The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear 'Dust,' created by our great B2 Bombers," referring to enriched uranium buried by US strikes last year.

But Baqaei said recent talks centred on solving the conflict and not on recovering Iran's uranium.

"The previous negotiations focused on the nuclear issue, but now the negotiations are focused on ending the war, and naturally, the range of topics discussed has become wider and more diverse," he said.

"The 10-point plan for lifting sanctions is very important to us. The issue of compensation for the damages incurred during the imposed war is of particular importance."

His comments came after US news outlet Axios reported that Washington and Tehran were negotiating a plan that would include Washington releasing $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in return for Iran giving up its stockpile of enriched uranium.