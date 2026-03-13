US military aircraft crash in Iraq kills all crew members on board

Washington DC - A US KC‑135 aerial refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, killing all six crew members, the US military said Friday, adding that the incident was not caused by "hostile fire."

A US KC‑135 aerial refueling aircraft has crashed in western Iraq (file photo). © REUTERS

The incident – which took place Thursday and involved a second plane that landed safely – brings the number of US troops killed in operations against Iran to at least 13.

"All six crew members aboard a US KC-135 refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased," US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for American forces in the Middle East, said in a post on X.

An investigation was underway into the crash, the command said, adding that "the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire."

Iran's military said in an earlier statement carried by state TV that an allied group in Iraq had downed the aircraft with a missile, killing all its crew.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is a loose alliance of Iran-backed Iraqi factions, claimed to have downed a KC-135. They also said they had targeted another plane that escaped.

Since the start of the Middle East war, the alliance has been claiming daily attacks on US interests in Iraq and across the region, but it rarely names its targets.

The KC-135 is at least the fourth US military aircraft lost during the war, after three F-15s were shot down by friendly fire over Kuwait.