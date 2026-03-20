US says it could "take out" Iran's Kharg Island at any time amid report of occupation/blockade plans

Washington DC - The US could "take out" Iran 's Kharg island whenever it wanted, the White House said Friday, after a report that President Donald Trump 's administration was considering plans to occupy or blockade the oil hub.

This handout image taken by the European Space Agency (ESA) captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite shows a view of Iran's Kharg Island, which hosts the country’s main crude export terminal and is responsible for the overwhelming majority of its oil shipments to the world, on March 7, 2026. © EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY / AFP

Axios reported that Trump was mulling an operation against Kharg to pressure the Islamic republic to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial shipping lane that Tehran has largely blocked.

The US is at the same time deploying additional Marines to the Middle East, media reported, possibly signaling a coming ground operation three weeks into the US-Israeli campaign.

"The United States Military can take out Kharg Island at any time if the President gives the order," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly wrote in a statement to AFP when asked about the Axios report.

"Thanks to a detailed planning process, the entire administration is and was prepared for any potential action taken by the terrorist Iranian regime," added Kelly.

"President Trump knew full well that Iran would try to stop the freedom of navigation and free flow of energy, and he has already taken action to destroy over 40 minelaying vessels."

An effective Iranian blockade has paralyzed commercial shipping through the crucial maritime chokepoint, contributing to the spike in global oil prices since the start of the war on February 28.