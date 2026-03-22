WHO warns Middle East war is at "perilous stage" with strikes around nuclear sites

Geneva, Switzerland - The Middle East war has reached a "perilous stage" with strikes around nuclear sites in Iran and Israel, the World Health Organization warned Sunday, as it called for maximum restraint.

World Heatlh Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for "maximum military restraint" in the Iran war after strikes near nuclear sites. © ADAM BERRY / AFP

An Iranian ballistic missile ripped open residential buildings and left dozens wounded late Saturday in the southern Israeli town of Dimona.

Dimona hosts what is widely believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear arsenal, although Israel has never admitted to possessing nuclear weapons, insisting the site is for research.

Iran said the strike was in response to an earlier attack on its nuclear site at Natanz, which hosts underground centrifuges used to enrich uranium for Iran's disputed nuclear program and was damaged in the June 2025 war.

"The war in the Middle East has reached a perilous stage" with the strikes on Natanz and Dimona, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"Attacks targeting nuclear sites create an escalating threat to public health and environmental safety," he said.

"I urgently call on all parties to exercise maximum military restraint and avoid any actions that could trigger nuclear incidents. Leaders must prioritize de-escalation and protect civilians."