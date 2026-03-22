Iran threatens key Middle East infrastructure after Trump's Hormuz ultimatum

Tehran, Iran - Iran on Sunday threatened to attack key infrastructure across the Middle East if US President Donald Trump follows through on his vow to "obliterate" the Islamic republic's power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz swiftly reopens.

A woman stands inside a destroyed building in Tehran amid the US-Israeli war on Iran on March 21, 2026. © REUTERS

Trump, after signaling he may wind down the war, ratcheted up pressure on Iran's leadership, announcing a countdown over the Islamic republic's de facto blockade on the crucial trade route.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

But Iran's military operational command responded that if the country's facilities were hit, "all energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US" in the region would be targeted.

Tehran's defiance comes after it retaliated for an attack on its nuclear site at Natanz with two direct hits on southern Israel.

Slipping past the country's air defenses, the missiles crashed into the towns of Dimona, which hosts a nuclear facility, and Arad, wounding more than 100 people.

Israel said it launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday in response.

But Trump turned his attention to the blockaded strait, which typically carries a fifth of the global crude oil trade.

The standoff has rattled markets and sent oil prices soaring, with North Sea Brent crude now trading above $105 a barrel, as concerns grow about the long-term consequences for the global economy.

Trump has slammed NATO allies as "cowards" and urged them to secure the strait.

A total of 22 countries – including the UK, France, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Australia, the UAE, and Bahrain – condemned on Saturday the "de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces."

As thousands more American Marines head to the Middle East, US Central Command said bunker-busting bombs were dropped on an underground Iranian coastal facility this week, claiming it had degraded Iran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway.

