Overnight attacks target US diplomatic and logistics center at Baghdad airport

Baghdad, Iraq - Eight overnight attacks targeted a US diplomatic and logistics center at Baghdad's International Airport, an Iraqi security official told AFP on Sunday.

Fire and smoke plumes rise from a US diplomatic facility in Iraq near Baghdad airport in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on March 20, 2026. © Social Media/via REUTERS

Several waves of departures from the US facility occurred on Saturday from the airport, according to another Iraqi security source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"Eight separate attacks, carried out until dawn with rockets and drones, targeted the US center," the senior security official told AFP, adding that "some rockets landed near the base."

A second security official said there had been at least six strikes, with a police source saying a rocket launcher was discovered in a Baghdad district near the airport.

The US diplomatic and logistics hub is located in the international airport complex, which has been repeatedly targeted since the start of the war in the Middle East on February 28.

Pro-Iran armed groups have claimed responsibility for attacks on US interests in Iraq and across the region, while strikes have also targeted these groups.

An umbrella movement known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility early on Sunday for 21 drone and rocket attacks carried out in the past 24 hours "against the bases of the occupier" in Iraq and the Middle East.

The group has long demanded the withdrawal of US troops from the country.