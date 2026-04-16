US embassy in Mexico sparks backlash with shocking "return to your roots" AI deportation video

The US embassy in Mexico triggered widespread outrage by posting an offensive AI-generated video. © AFP/Alfredo Estrella

In the video, which has since been taken down from the US embassy's social media accounts, a group of tattooed men sing a Mexican ballad urging undocumented migrants to self-deport.

"The corrido rings out loud in your homeland, return to your roots," the AI performer sings as his fingers melt into and out of his mic. "You don't need to go far to get ahead. Listen to what you say: Mexican power lies within you."

Included in the video was a link to the Department of Homeland Security's self-deportation page, which offers a $2,600 "exit bonus" for those who facilitate their own removal.

The triggered widespread backlash online, with some accusing the Trump of white supremacy and led to calls for US citizens residing in Mexico to go home themselves.

"Your retirees and digital nomads can spend their money in their home country," one user, who was cited by the Guardian, said. Another claimed that video was "a supremacist message of 'get back to your country.'"

The Trump administration has made a habit of generating AI-generated clips for social media, many of which share false and racist claims about minorities and make light of very serious issues.

The US embassy in Mexico later posted another AI video touting self-deportation.