Amnesty accuses Israel of deliberately starving Palestinians in Gaza

Gaza - Rights group Amnesty International on Monday accused Israel of enacting a "deliberate policy" of starvation in Gaza , as the United Nations and aid groups warn of famine in the Palestinian territory.

Displaced Palestinians make their way towards the site of a humanitarian aid airdrop at the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on August 17, 2025. © Eyad BABA / AFP

Israel, while severely restricting aid allowed into the Gaza Strip, has repeatedly rejected widespread claims of deliberate starvation in its 22-month siege.

In a report citing testimonies of displaced Palestinians and medical staff who treated malnourished children, Amnesty said that "Israel is carrying out a deliberate campaign of starvation in the occupied Gaza Strip."

The group accused Israel of "systematically destroying the health, well-being and social fabric of Palestinian life."

"It is the intended outcome of plans and policies that Israel has designed and implemented, over the past 22 months, to deliberately inflict on Palestinians in Gaza conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction – which is part and parcel of Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza," Amnesty said.

The report is based on interviews conducted in recent weeks with 19 displaced Gazans sheltering in three makeshift camps as well two medical staff in two hospitals in Gaza City.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military and foreign ministry did not immediately comment on Amnesty's findings.