Israel committing "live-streamed genocide" in Gaza, Amnesty International report says

New York, New York - Amnesty International on Tuesday accused Israel of committing a "live-streamed genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza by forcibly displacing most of the population and deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe.

Amnesty International's annual report documented Israel's "live-streamed genocide" in Gaza. © REUTERS

In its annual report, Amnesty charged that Israel had acted with "specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza, thus committing genocide."

"Since 7 October 2023, when Hamas perpetrated horrific crimes against Israeli citizens and others and captured more than 250 hostages, the world has been made audience to a live-streamed genocide," Amnesty's secretary general Agnes Callamard said in the introduction to the report.

"States watched on as if powerless, as Israel killed thousands upon thousands of Palestinians, wiping out entire multigenerational families, destroying homes, livelihoods, hospitals and schools," she added.

Since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks, Israel has massacred well over 50,000 Palestinians – the vast majority of them civilians – although the true number is believed to be orders of magnitude higher.

Throughout its horrific assault, and in particular starting this March, Israel has also blocked the entry of all aid to the territory, causing catastrophic levels of famine.

Coupled with frequent statements by politicians expressing the intent to collectively punish Palestinians, this has led to a growing consensus among human rights advocates, legal experts, and scholars that Israel's actions are genocidal.