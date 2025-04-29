Israel committing "live-streamed genocide" in Gaza, Amnesty International report says
New York, New York - Amnesty International on Tuesday accused Israel of committing a "live-streamed genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza by forcibly displacing most of the population and deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe.
In its annual report, Amnesty charged that Israel had acted with "specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza, thus committing genocide."
"Since 7 October 2023, when Hamas perpetrated horrific crimes against Israeli citizens and others and captured more than 250 hostages, the world has been made audience to a live-streamed genocide," Amnesty's secretary general Agnes Callamard said in the introduction to the report.
"States watched on as if powerless, as Israel killed thousands upon thousands of Palestinians, wiping out entire multigenerational families, destroying homes, livelihoods, hospitals and schools," she added.
Since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks, Israel has massacred well over 50,000 Palestinians – the vast majority of them civilians – although the true number is believed to be orders of magnitude higher.
Throughout its horrific assault, and in particular starting this March, Israel has also blocked the entry of all aid to the territory, causing catastrophic levels of famine.
Coupled with frequent statements by politicians expressing the intent to collectively punish Palestinians, this has led to a growing consensus among human rights advocates, legal experts, and scholars that Israel's actions are genocidal.
Apartheid, war crimes, and "an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe"
Amnesty's report said the Israeli campaign had left most of the Palestinians of Gaza "displaced, homeless, hungry, at risk of life-threatening diseases and unable to access medical care, power or clean water".
The organization said that throughout 2024 it had "documented multiple war crimes by Israel, including direct attacks on civilians and civilian objects, and indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks."
It said Israel's actions forcibly displaced 1.9 million Palestinians, around 90% of Gaza's population, and "deliberately engineered an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe."
Even as protesters hit the streets in Western capitals, "the world's governments individually and multilaterally failed repeatedly to take meaningful action to end the atrocities and were slow even in calling for a ceasefire."
Meanwhile, Amnesty also sounded alarm over Israeli actions in the illegally occupied West Bank, where Israel is employing a system of apartheid.
"Israel's system of apartheid became increasingly violent in the occupied West Bank, marked by a sharp increase in unlawful killings and state-backed attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians," it said.
Heba Morayef, Amnesty director for the Middle East and North Africa region, denounced "the extreme levels of suffering that Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to endure on a daily basis over the past year" as well as "the world's complete inability or lack of political will to put a stop to it."
Cover photo: REUTERS