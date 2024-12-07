Hamas releases video of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker urging hostage deal

Gaza Strip - The armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, released a video on Saturday of an Israeli hostage held in the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attack of October 2023.

Freed Israeli former hostage Ilana Gritzewsky (seated L) joins relatives and supporters holding placards bearing portraits of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker in Tel Aviv on January 20, 2023. © AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

In the undated three-and-half-minute video, Matan Zangauker says in Hebrew that he has been in captivity for more than 420 days and calls for public pressure on the Israeli government to secure the release of all captives held in Gaza.

Zangauker, who was 24 at the time, was taken from Nir Oz kibbutz along with his partner Ilana Gritzewsky.

Gritzewsky was released during a truce last year.

Matan's mother Einav Zangauker has been one of the most prominent figures in Israel calling for the government to negotiate a hostage release deal that would end the war.

Addressing herself to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she said, "That Matan is still alive today does not mean he will survive the winter or the continuing military pressure. The only way to bring Matan back is with a ceasefire."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a campaign group for relatives of those abducted to Gaza, said the video was evidence that hostages remained alive and that "the critical need" to secure their release "becomes more urgent with each passing hour."

"These hostages' lives hang by a thread," the group said.

Critics have accused Netanyahu of stalling truce negotiations and prolonging the war to appease his far-right coalition partners.