White House casts doubt on Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal as Israel's assault continues

Washington DC - The White House is working on a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza but is "not there yet," the US National Security Advisor told NBC on Sunday, with fighting in the conflict raging on as Arab leaders meet in Cairo to discuss the crisis.

"We are working actively to try to make it happen. We are engaged deeply with the key players in the region, and there is activity even today," said Jake Sullivan, according to a transcript released by the broadcaster.

"There will be further conversations and consultations, and our hope is that we can generate a ceasefire and hostage deal, but we're not there yet," he added.

Sullivan's comments came a day after Israel hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, days into a fragile ceasefire in its conflict with the Iran-backed group.

Addressing that conflict, Sullivan lauded the ceasefire deal and said the US was working with Lebanon's military to ensure it was implemented "effectively."

"We need to protect it and ensure that it is fully implemented," he told NBC.

Speaking in Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said there were "indications" progress could be made on a deal securing the release of hostages by Hamas in Gaza.