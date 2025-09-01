International media stage front page protest over Gaza journalist killings

Gaza - More than 250 media outlets in over 70 countries staged a front page protest Monday highlighting the killings of scores of journalists in Israel's brutal siege of Gaza , the Reporters Without Borders (RWB) media freedom group said.

A member of the press holds the blood-covered camera of Palestinian photojournalist Mariam Dagga, who was killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, during her funeral on August 25, 2025. © AFP

"At the rate journalists are being killed in Gaza by the Israeli army, there will soon be no-one left to keep you informed," the group's general director Thibaut Bruttin said in a statement.

The protest was taken up on the website front pages of publications including Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera, British news site The Independent, French newspapers La Croix and L'Humanite, and Germany's TAZ and Frankfurter Rundschau, according to RWB.

At least 220 journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, according to RWB data.

The protest was staged one week after five journalists – some working for Al Jazeera, the Associated Press, and Reuters – were killed in Israeli strikes on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city.

Earlier in August, six journalists were killed in another targeted Israeli air strike outside the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

The attack drew international condemnation. Even US President Donald Trump, who has steadfastly backed Israel, said he was "not happy."