International media stage front page protest over Gaza journalist killings
Gaza - More than 250 media outlets in over 70 countries staged a front page protest Monday highlighting the killings of scores of journalists in Israel's brutal siege of Gaza, the Reporters Without Borders (RWB) media freedom group said.
"At the rate journalists are being killed in Gaza by the Israeli army, there will soon be no-one left to keep you informed," the group's general director Thibaut Bruttin said in a statement.
The protest was taken up on the website front pages of publications including Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera, British news site The Independent, French newspapers La Croix and L'Humanite, and Germany's TAZ and Frankfurter Rundschau, according to RWB.
At least 220 journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, according to RWB data.
The protest was staged one week after five journalists – some working for Al Jazeera, the Associated Press, and Reuters – were killed in Israeli strikes on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city.
Earlier in August, six journalists were killed in another targeted Israeli air strike outside the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.
The attack drew international condemnation. Even US President Donald Trump, who has steadfastly backed Israel, said he was "not happy."
Israel faces war crimes complaints
Media participating in Monday's action "demand an end to impunity for Israeli crimes against Gaza's reporters, the emergency evacuation of reporters seeking to leave the Strip and that foreign press be granted independent access," the RWB statement statement.
RWB says it has filed four complaints at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes it says the Israeli army committed against journalists in Gaza over the past 22 months.
Israel has denied international media free access to the Gaza Strip. A few selected outlets have embedded reporters with Israeli army units operating in the Palestinian territory, under condition of strict military censorship.
Israel has killed at least 63,459 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to figures from the territory's health ministry, though the true number is believed to be far higher.
Cover photo: AFP