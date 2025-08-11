Five Al Jazeera journalists killed in targeted Israeli strike in Gaza

Gaza City, Gaza - Al Jazeera said two of its correspondents, including a prominent reporter, and three cameramen were killed in an Israeli strike on their tent in Gaza City on Sunday.

Al-Jazeera's Anas Al-Sharif speaks during an interview in Gaza City on August 1, 2024. © AFP

The attack was the latest to see journalists targeted in Israel's 22-month war on Gaza, with over 200 media workers killed over the course of the conflict, according to media watchdogs.

"Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif has been killed alongside four colleagues in a targeted Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City," the Qatar-based broadcaster said.

"Al-Sharif, 28, was killed on Sunday after a tent for journalists outside the main gate of the hospital was hit. The well-known Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent reportedly extensively from northern Gaza."

The channel said that five of its staff members were killed during the strike on a tent in Gaza City, listing the others as Mohammed Qreiqeh along with camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa.

The Israeli military confirmed that it had carried out the attack, saying it had struck Al Jazeera's Al-Sharif and calling him a "terrorist" who "posed as a journalist" – without providing evidence.

"A short while ago, in Gaza City, the IDF struck the terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as a journalist for the Al Jazeera network," it said on Telegram, using an acronym for the military.

"Anas Al-Sharif served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organization and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops," it added.