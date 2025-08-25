Israel kills multiple journalists in strike on Gaza hospital

Khan Younis, Gaza - Al Jazeera on Monday said one of its journalists was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza , two weeks after the broadcaster lost six staff and freelancers in an attack.

Medics aid Palestinian photojournalist Hatem Omar, who was injured in Israeli strikes on Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 25, 2025. © AFP

Mohammad Salama, a photojournalist and cameraman, was killed in an attack on a medical complex that left 15 people dead, the Qatar-based news network said.

His death was "confirmed," a spokesperson told AFP.

Freelancer Mariam Dagga, Reuters cameraman contractor Hussam al-Masri, and NBC journalist Moaz Abu Taha were reportedly also among those killed.

Earlier this month, four Al Jazeera staff and two freelancers were targeted and killed in an Israeli air strike outside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, prompting widespread condemnation.

Mahmud Bassal, Gaza's Civil Defense spokesperson, said that "the death toll is 15, including four journalists and one civil defense member."

An Israeli explosive drone targeted a building at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, followed by an airstrike as the wounded were being evacuated, Bassal said.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said a group of reporters had "been martyred in the line of journalistic duty, as a result of the Israeli bombing that targeted them at Nasser Hospital."