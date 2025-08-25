Israel kills multiple journalists in strike on Gaza hospital
Khan Younis, Gaza - Al Jazeera on Monday said one of its journalists was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, two weeks after the broadcaster lost six staff and freelancers in an attack.
Mohammad Salama, a photojournalist and cameraman, was killed in an attack on a medical complex that left 15 people dead, the Qatar-based news network said.
His death was "confirmed," a spokesperson told AFP.
Freelancer Mariam Dagga, Reuters cameraman contractor Hussam al-Masri, and NBC journalist Moaz Abu Taha were reportedly also among those killed.
Earlier this month, four Al Jazeera staff and two freelancers were targeted and killed in an Israeli air strike outside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, prompting widespread condemnation.
Mahmud Bassal, Gaza's Civil Defense spokesperson, said that "the death toll is 15, including four journalists and one civil defense member."
An Israeli explosive drone targeted a building at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, followed by an airstrike as the wounded were being evacuated, Bassal said.
The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said a group of reporters had "been martyred in the line of journalistic duty, as a result of the Israeli bombing that targeted them at Nasser Hospital."
Israel targets hundreds of journalists in Gaza
Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in early July that more than 200 journalists had been killed in Gaza since Israel's assault began, including several Al Jazeera journalists.
AFP footage from the immediate aftermath of the latest attack showed smoke filling the air and debris from the blast on the floor outside the hospital.
Palestinians rushed to help the victims, carrying bloodied bodies and severed body parts into the medical complex. One body could be seen dangling from the top floor of the targeted building as a man screamed below.
A woman wearing medical scrubs and a white coat was among the injured, carried into the hospital on a stretcher with a heavily bandaged leg and blood all over her clothes.
Israel has killed at least 62,686 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry, though the true number is believed to be far higher.
The UN last week officially declared famine in Gaza amid Israel's near total aid blockade.
Cover photo: AFP