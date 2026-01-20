Israel begins demolitions at UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem in "unprecedented attack"

East Jerusalem - Israeli bulldozers began demolitions at the headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in East Jerusalem on Tuesday, in what the organization called an "unprecedented attack."

A man handles fallen cables at the East Jerusalem headquarters of UNRWA as it is dismantled by Israeli forces on January 20, 2026. © REUTERS

UNRWA spokesperson Jonathan Fowler said in a statement to AFP that Israeli forces "stormed into" the compound shortly after 7 AM and ejected security guards from the site, before bulldozers entered and began demolishing buildings.

"This is an unprecedented attack against UNRWA and its premises. And it also constitutes a serious violation of international law and the privileges and immunities of the United Nations," Fowler said.

"What happens today to UNRWA can happen tomorrow to any other international organization or diplomatic mission around the world," he added.

Roland Friedrich, the agency's director in the West Bank called the move political, telling AFP "it seems the intent is to seize the land for settlement construction as has openly been stated by Israeli officials for many years in the media and elsewhere."

AFP photos showed heavy machinery demolishing structures at the compound, where an Israeli flag fluttered overhead.

An AFP photographer reported that far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir had made a brief visit to the site.

"This is a historic day, a day of celebration and a very important day for governance in Jerusalem," Ben Gvir was quoted as saying in a statement.

"For years, these supporters of terrorism were here, and today they are being removed from here along with everything they built in this place. This is what will happen to every supporter of terrorism," he added.