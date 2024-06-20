Israeli protest sees thousands gather outside Netanyahu's home

Jerusalem, Israel - Thousands of Israelis turned out for fresh protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Thursday evening in a renewed show of anger at the failure to agree on a ceasefire in Gaza and bring about the return of hostages.

Thousands of Israelis turned out for fresh protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Thursday evening. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

According to Israeli media, the largest rally took place in front of a private home of the prime minister in the city of Caesarea.

The demonstrators demanded new elections and the release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip. Hundreds also gathered in Jerusalem for a protest, according to reports.

These are the latest in months of protests as people accuse Netanyahu of bowing to the demands of the extremist partners in his right-wing coalition and obstructing a deal to release the Israeli hostages held by Palestinian Islamist Hamas.

Some ministers oppose an agreement with Hamas as it would also provide for a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

Israel continues to seek to eliminate Hamas, which attacked sites in southern Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people and abducting about 250 more to Gaza.

Israel responded by pounding Gaza with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive into the sealed-off Palestinian territory at the end of October.