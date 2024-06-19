UN issues damning new report on Israel's brutal bombing of Gaza

Geneva, Switzerland - Israel 's repeated use of heavy bombs in densely-populated Gaza indicates repeated violations of the laws of war and may constitute crimes against humanity, the UN said Wednesday, highlighting six attacks that killed at least 218 people.

Israel's bombing of densely-populated areas in Gaza indicate repeated violations of the laws of war, according to a new UN report. © REUTERS

In only the latest investigation into possible Israeli war crimes, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights provided details on the six attacks, which it said were typical of a pattern.

They involved the suspected use of up to 2,000-pound bombs on residential buildings, a school, refugee camps, and a market.

The OHCHR said it had verified 218 deaths in those attacks, which were carried out in the early months of the war on October 7, but said it had information indicating the number of fatalities "could be much higher".

"The requirement to select means and methods of warfare that avoid or at the very least minimize to every extent civilian harm appears to have been consistently violated in Israel's bombing campaign," UN human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

The report concludes that the series of Israeli strikes, exemplified by the six attacks carried out between October 9 and December 2, suggested that Israel's military had "repeatedly violated fundamental principles of the laws of war", the statement said.