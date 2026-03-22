Israeli settlers wage horrifying arson attacks in illegally occupied West Bank

West Bank - Israeli settlers carried out a spate of arson attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Saturday night.

Palestinians inspect a damaged house burned by Israeli settlers the night before in Al-Fandaqumiya, near Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on March 22, 2026. © REUTERS

"Last night, IDF and border police forces were dispatched to several Palestinian villages... following reports of Israeli civilians committing acts of arson against structures and property, as well as engaging in disturbances in the area," the Israeli military said on Sunday.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said several Palestinians were injured in the attacks.

The incidents came after the army said an Israeli civilian died Saturday "following a report received regarding a Palestinian vehicle that hit an Israeli vehicle."

Israeli police said they were investigating whether the incident was "terror-related," but there was no confirmation.

Videos on social media showed Palestinian homes and buildings in flames in the villages of Jalud, Fandaqumiya, Silat ad-Dhahr, and Qaryut.

"I have been reporting on and documenting settler terrorism in the West Bank for three years, and I have never seen anything like this," Palestinian activist Ihab Hassan posted on X.

"Tonight’s major pogrom across the West Bank was highly organized and fully backed by the Israeli government and the Israeli army. It did not happen in a vacuum – it was fueled by incitement from Israel’s Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, and other Israeli Knesset members."

"If this tells us anything, it is that this is not the peak; it is a warning of something far worse that may soon unfold in the West Bank: Genocide and ethnic cleansing."