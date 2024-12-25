Pope calls for "arms to be silenced" in somber Christmas address

Vatican City - Pope Francis called Wednesday for "arms to be silenced" around the world in his Christmas address, appealing for peace in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Sudan as he denounced the "extremely grave" humanitarian situation in Gaza .

Pope Francis called for "arms to be silenced" in a Christmas address that focused on the horrific wars on Gaza and Ukraine, as well as Sudan. © REUTERS

He used his traditional Urbi et Orbi ("to the city and the world") address to 1.4 billion Catholics to call for talks for a just peace in Ukraine as the country was pummeled by 170 Russian missiles and drones on Christmas morning.

"May the sound of arms be silenced in war-torn Ukraine," the 88-year-old pontiff said, his voice strained and breathless. "May there be the boldness needed to open the door to negotiation and to gestures of dialogue and encounter, in order to achieve a just and lasting peace."

In front of thousands of the faithful gathered in front of St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, also appealed for a ceasefire in Gaza and for the freeing of Israeli hostages held there by Hamas.

"I think of the Christian communities in Israel and Palestine, particularly in Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is extremely grave. May there be a ceasefire, may the hostages be released and aid be given to the people worn out by hunger and by war," he added.

The Pope has been increasingly vocal about Israel's genocidal assault on the Palestinian territory, of which he has said: "This is cruelty, this is not war."

Francis extended his call for a silencing of arms to the whole Middle East, and to Sudan, which has been ravaged by a ravaged by 20 months of brutal civil war and where millions are under the threat of famine.