Human Rights Watch's Israel and Palestine team resigns over blocked report on right of return

New York, New York - The two members of Human Rights Watch's Israel/Palestine team have resigned after the organization's leadership blocked publication of a report accusing Israel of "crimes against humanity" in denying Palestinians' right of return.

After more than a decade with Human Rights Watch, Omar Shakir has resigned as the organization's Israel and Palestine director. © AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

Omar Shakir, who has been with HRW for over 10 years, and research assistant Milena Ansari both resigned over the delayed release of the report, which was scheduled for publication on December 4.

The report – entitled "Our Souls Are in the Homes We Left": Israel's Denial of Palestinians' Right to Return and Crimes Against Humanity – documents the trauma and hardships faced by Palestinians recently displaced by Israeli troops in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as refugees forcibly displaced in 1948 and 1967.

"I have lost my faith in the integrity of how we do our work and our commitment to principled reporting on the facts and application of the law," Shakir wrote in his resignation letter, seen by Jewish Currents. "As such, I am no longer able to represent or work for Human Rights Watch."

Shakir told the outlet in an interview on Tuesday that he feared HRW wanted to "take the finalized report back to the drawing board" after it had already gone through an extensive review process.

"The one topic," he said, "even at Human Rights Watch, for which there remains an unwillingness to apply the law and the facts in a principled way is the plight of refugees and their right to return to the homes that they were forced to flee."