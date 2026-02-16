Israel approves West Bank land registration, sparking outrage over "mega land grab"

West Bank - Israel 's government has approved a process to register land in the West Bank, drawing condemnation from Arab nations and critics who labeled it a "mega land grab" that would accelerate annexation of the Palestinian territory.

A Palestinian walks past concrete blocks at the Israeli-controlled Qalandiya checkpoint in the illegally occupied West Bank. © JOHN WESSELS / AFP

Israel's foreign ministry claimed the measure would enable "transparent and thorough clarification of rights to resolve legal disputes" and was needed after unlawful land registration in areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

But Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan criticized the move as illegal under international law.

In a statement, the Egyptian government called it a "dangerous escalation aimed at consolidating Israeli control over the occupied Palestinian territories."

Qatar's foreign ministry condemned the "decision to convert West Bank lands into so-called 'state property,'" saying it would "deprive the Palestinian people of their rights."

The Palestinian Authority called for international intervention to prevent the "de facto beginning of the annexation process and the undermining of the foundations of the Palestinian state."

Israeli anti-settlement watchdog Peace Now called Sunday's measure a "mega land grab."