UN puts 4th-century Gaza monastery on endangered site list amid Israeli siege

Gaza - The Saint Hilarion complex, one of the oldest monasteries in the Middle East, has been put on the UNESCO list of World Heritage sites in danger due to Israel's war on Gaza , the body said Friday.

The archaeological site of Saint Hilarion in the center of the Gaza Strip, depicted here in June 2022, has been added to UNESCO's endangered list. © Mahmud HAMS / AFP

UNESCO said the site, which dates back to the fourth century, had been put on the endangered list at the demand of Palestinian authorities and cited the "imminent threats" it faced.



"It's the only recourse to protect the site from destruction in the current context," Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, told AFP, referring to the Israel's ongoing brutal siege of Gaza.

In December, the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict decided to grant "provisional enhanced protection" – the highest level of immunity established by the 1954 Hague Convention – to the site.

UNESCO had then said it was "already concerned about the state of conservation of sites, before October 7, due to the lack of adequate policies to protect heritage and culture" in Gaza.