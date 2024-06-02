US has "every expectation" that Israel would accept Gaza peace plan if Hamas does

Washington DC - The US said Sunday that if Hamas accepts the proposed multi-phase Gaza war truce plan outlined by President Joe Biden , it expects Israel to follow suit.

"This was an Israeli proposal. We have every expectation that if Hamas agrees to the proposal, as was transmitted to them, an Israeli proposal, that Israel would say yes," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told ABC News.



The blueprint was transmitted to Hamas on Thursday night Washington time, Kirby said on the This Week talk show.

"We're waiting for an official response from Hamas," he added.

Hamas, the militant Palestinian group that controls Gaza and triggered the war with its October 7 attack on Israel, has said it "views positively" the three-stage plan.

Presenting it on Friday, Biden said the offer would begin with a six-week phase that would see Israeli forces withdraw from all populated areas of the Gaza Strip and an initial hostage-prisoner exchange.

Israel and the Palestinians would then negotiate for a lasting ceasefire, with the truce to continue so long as talks are ongoing, Biden said, adding it was "time for this war to end."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a political veteran leading a fragile right-wing coalition government, is under intense pressure at home and took issue with Biden's presentation.

Netanyahu insisted Israel would pursue the war until it had completely destroyed Hamas and freed the captives.

He also insisted that according to the "exact outline proposed by Israel" the transition from one stage to the next was "conditional" and crafted to allow Israel to maintain its war aims.

Kirby insisted that Hamas has welcomed the proposal.