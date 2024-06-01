Thousands of Israelis rally for ceasefire deal: "Biden is our only hope"

Tel Aviv, Israel - Thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv Saturday to demand acceptance of a ceasefire and hostage release deal outlined by President Joe Biden , with many fearing their country's own Prime Minister would reject the proposal.

Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in front of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem on May 20, 2024. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

Israeli and US flags dotted the crowd in the central plaza they have dubbed Hostages Square, alongside banners urging, "Bring them home!"

"Biden is our only hope," 34-year-old protester Abigail Zu told AFP.

Biden said on Friday that Israel was offering a new three-stage roadmap towards a full ceasefire, including the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators told AFP they were worried that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would disown the deal.

"Biden cares about our hostages more than Netanyahu does," said one protester as others chanted, "Now! Now!"

Netanyahu was more concerned about his own political future, said protester Diti Kapuano.

"I hope that somehow Biden puts enough pressure so the government and Netanyahu will take the deal," she said.

Campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement, "In light of President Biden's speech last night, we will demand that the Israeli government immediately approve the [hostage release/ceasefire deal] and bring all the hostages home at once."

"We will also call on all government ministers and coalition members to publicly commit to supporting the deal and not to allow the possibility of torpedoing it and endangering the hostages," the group said, adding that it had contacted various embassies to urge them to support the plan.