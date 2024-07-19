Yemeni forces claim deadly Tel Aviv strike deep inside Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel - Yemen's Houthis said they fired a drone that caused an explosion in Tel Aviv early Friday that left one person dead and injured four, more than nine months into Israel's war on Gaza .

An Israeli policeman collects glass shrapnel from the window of a building that was damaged in an explosion that took place in Tel Aviv on July 19, 2024. © GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP

The Israeli military said an initial investigation showed the blast was caused by "the falling of an aerial target" that did not set off alarms. It said air patrols had been stepped up.



The Houthis, who have carried out dozens of attacks against Red Sea shipping to show support for besieged Palestinians, said their "UAV force" attacked "one of the important targets in the occupied Jaffa region, what is now called Israeli Tel Aviv."

The Yemeni forces last Saturday had said they would "not hesitate to expand its military operations... until the aggression stops."

If an attack is confirmed, it would be the first to cause casualties in Tel Aviv since a rocket strike launched from Gaza wounded one person on May 26. Hundreds of rockets were fired at Tel Aviv in the October 7 attacks, but most were intercepted.

Israeli police said they received hundreds of reports around 3:00 AM of "a strong explosion." The blast hit a building in a street near an annex of the US embassy in Israel, according to an AFP journalist, who saw broken windows.

During the search, a man in his fifties was "found dead in his apartment" bearing injuries caused by shrapnel, police said.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service said in a statement that it treated a man and a woman injured in their home, and two others hurt in the street. All four were taken to hospital with "relatively minor" injuries, it said.

"It may have been an aerial explosion... We were very lucky," said Peretz Amar, the Tel Aviv police commander, adding that "the investigation is ongoing."