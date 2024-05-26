Hamas fires "large rocket barrage" at Tel Aviv amid Israeli Gaza siege

Tel Aviv, Israel - The armed wing of Hamas said Sunday it had launched a "large rocket barrage" at Israel 's commercial hub of Tel Aviv amid the ongoing siege of Gaza .

Hamas has said it launched a "large rocket barrage" at Tel Aviv, Israel. © JACK GUEZ / AFP

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a post on Telegram that they had targeted Tel Aviv "with a large rocket barrage in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians."



Israel's army said at least eight rockets were fired towards central areas of the country from Gaza's far-southern city of Rafah, where the International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to cease its deadly military operations.

The military said that "a number of the projectiles were intercepted " by Israeli air defenses.

An AFP correspondent in the Gaza Strip reported seeing rockets being fired from Rafah.

Rocket sirens blared in Tel Aviv for the first time in months, with an AFP correspondent reported hearing at least three blasts.