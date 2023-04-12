Joke of the Day for April 12, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is flying high! Here's your dose of the funnies to help your day take flight.

Question: Where did the little birdies go to school?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Missed yesterday's funny? Catch it here.

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorites. TAG, you're it!