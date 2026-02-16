Joke of the Night for February 16, 2026: A silly for President's Day
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a laugh for President's Day. Here's a funny that would make the forefathers chuckle.
Joke of the Day
What do you get when you cross a zucchini with the first US president?
George Squashington.
