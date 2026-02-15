Joke of the Night for February 15, 2026: A doggone funny

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a doggone funny. Here's one to make you bark with laughs tonight.

Joke of the Day

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Poodle.

Poodle who?

Poodle little mustard on my hot dog!

Joke of the Night for February 15, 2026: A doggone funny.  © Collage: Unsplash/Alison Pang & Annie Spratt

