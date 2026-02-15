Joke of the Night for February 15, 2026: A doggone funny
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a doggone funny. Here's one to make you bark with laughs tonight.
Knock, knock.
Who’s there?
Poodle.
Poodle who?
Poodle little mustard on my hot dog!
