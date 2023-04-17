Joke of the Day for April 17, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is a cool treat! Here's a mouthful of sweetness to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: What is Grandpa's favorite treat?

Answer: Pop-sicles!

Today' Joke of the Day is a tasty treat!  © Collage: Unsplash/Lanju Fotografie & TAG24

