Joke of the Day for April 5, 2026: A funny for Easter

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Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Easter Sunday. Here's one to get you hopped up on laughs and share a laugh with some bunny you love!

Joke of the Day

What happened to the Easter Bunny when he misbehaved at school?

He was eggs-pelled.

Joke of the Day for April 5, 2026: A funny for Easter
Joke of the Day for April 5, 2026: A funny for Easter  © Unsplash/Annie Spratt

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Annie Spratt

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