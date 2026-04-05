Joke of the Day for April 5, 2026: A funny for Easter

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Easter Sunday. Here's one to get you hopped up on laughs and share a laugh with some bunny you love!

What happened to the Easter Bunny when he misbehaved at school?

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Joke of the Day for April 2, 2026: A funny for Boo!

Joke of the Night for April 2, 2026: Flying with funny

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

