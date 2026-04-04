Joke of the Night for April 4, 2026: A Caturday night funny.

The Joke of the Night has arrived with the mane event! Here's one to make you laugh this Caturday.

How do lions look at their manes?

Joke of the Night for April 1, 2026: Ring ring! Funny is calling

Joke of the Day for April 2, 2026: A funny for Boo!

Joke of the Night for April 2, 2026: Flying with funny

Joke of the Day for April 5, 2026: A funny for Easter

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

