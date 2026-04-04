Joke of the Night for April 4, 2026: A Caturday night funny
The Joke of the Night has arrived with the mane event! Here's one to make you laugh this Caturday.
Joke of the Day
How do lions look at their manes?
With a mir-roar.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Steve Payne