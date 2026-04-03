Joke of the Night for April 3, 2026: A Good Friday funny

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

The Joke of the Night has arrived with a Good Friday funny! Here's one to make you chuckle tonight.

Joke of the Day

What does a writer have in common with a football coach?

They both get anxiety over a rough draft.

Joke of the Night for April 3, 2026: A Good Friday funny.
Joke of the Night for April 3, 2026: A Good Friday funny.  © Unsplash/Paolo Aldrighetti

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Paolo Aldrighetti

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