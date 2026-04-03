Joke of the Night for April 3, 2026: A Good Friday funny
The Joke of the Night has arrived with a Good Friday funny! Here's one to make you chuckle tonight.
Joke of the Day
What does a writer have in common with a football coach?
They both get anxiety over a rough draft.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Paolo Aldrighetti