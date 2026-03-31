Joke of the Day for March 31, 2026: A snail tale silly
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a snail tale silly! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
How do snails start their fairy tales?
"Once upon a slime..."
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Krzysztof Niewolny