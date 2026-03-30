Joke of the Night for March 30, 2026: Sharpen your silly
The Joke of the Night is one to sharpen your silly! Here's a funny to make you smile tonight.
Joke of the Day
Where do writing utensils go on vacation?
Pencil-vania.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Dev Asangbam