Joke of the Night for March 30, 2026: Sharpen your silly

The Joke of the Night is one to sharpen your silly! Here's a funny to make you smile tonight.

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

