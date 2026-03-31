Joke of the Night for March 31, 2026: A tree-riffic funny

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The Joke of the Night is a tree-riffic funny! Here's one to make you laugh before you hit the hay.

Joke of the Day

How do sprcues remove splinters?

Pencil-vania.

Joke of the Night for March 31, 2026: A tree-riffic funny.
Joke of the Night for March 31, 2026: A tree-riffic funny.  © unsplash/Yoksel Zok

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Cover photo: unsplash/Yoksel Zok

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