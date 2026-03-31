Joke of the Night for March 31, 2026: A tree-riffic funny
The Joke of the Night is a tree-riffic funny! Here's one to make you laugh before you hit the hay.
Joke of the Day
How do sprcues remove splinters?
Pencil-vania.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: unsplash/Yoksel Zok