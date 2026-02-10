Joke of the Night for February 10, 2026: A funny to celebrate the Olympics
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with an Olympic-sized silly. Here's one to help you celebrate in sporty style and with a hearty laugh.
Joke of the Day
Why couldn't the Winter Olympian listen to music?
Because she broke the record.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Live Kaiah