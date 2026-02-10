Joke of the Night for February 10, 2026: A funny to celebrate the Olympics

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with an Olympic-sized silly. Here's one to help you celebrate in sporty style and with a hearty laugh.

Joke of the Day

Why couldn't the Winter Olympian listen to music?

Because she broke the record.

Cover photo: Unsplash/Live Kaiah

