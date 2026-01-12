Thousands of New York City nurses stage largest-ever strike over conditions

New York, New York - Some 15,000 nurses went on strike Monday in New York City at three large private hospital groups over pay and conditions.

Nurses across New York City launched a historic strike on Monday, urging better pay and working conditions. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Officials declared a state of emergency over the work stoppage, which the New York State Nurses Association said on its website came after months of bargaining for a new contract reached a deadlock.

The association says it is the largest strike by nurses in the city's history.

Picket lines were set up at several private hospitals across New York, including facilities of New York-Presbyterian, Montefiore Bronx, and Mount Sinai.

"Unfortunately, greedy hospital executives have decided to put profits above safe patient care and force nurses out on strike when we would rather be at the bedsides of our patients," Nancy Hagans, NYSNA's president, said.

"Hospital management refuses to address our most important issues – patient and nurse safety."

New York's Democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani rallied in support of the nurses Monday, saying "we know that during 9/11 it was nurses that tended to the wounded."