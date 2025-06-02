Workers' rights worldwide are in "free fall," new report warns

Brussels, Belgium - Workers' rights around the globe are "in free fall," with widespread attempts to hamstring collective bargaining and attacks on labor union representatives, the world's largest trade union organization said Monday.

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "Capitalism Is The Crisis" during a May Day protest in New York City. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) found a "profound deterioration" in workers' rights in its annual rights index published on Monday, based on 97 indicators laid out by the United Nations and international treaties.

Workers' rights, which the report measured in 151 countries, particularly declined in Europe and the Americas – with the worst results for the two regions since the index was launched in 2014.

In total, 87 percent of countries violated the right to strike and 80% violated the right to collective bargaining, the ITUC said.

"The right to collective bargaining was restricted in 80% of countries (121)," the ITUC said. In France, for example, "nearly four in every 10 collective agreements were imposed unilaterally by employers, without union representation."

The report also said outlined "persecution" against union leaders.

"In France, more than 1,000 union leaders and members of the Confederation generale du travail (CGT) were facing criminal charges and disciplinary measures for their roles in mass protests against pension reforms," it said.