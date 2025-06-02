Workers' rights worldwide are in "free fall," new report warns
Brussels, Belgium - Workers' rights around the globe are "in free fall," with widespread attempts to hamstring collective bargaining and attacks on labor union representatives, the world's largest trade union organization said Monday.
The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) found a "profound deterioration" in workers' rights in its annual rights index published on Monday, based on 97 indicators laid out by the United Nations and international treaties.
Workers' rights, which the report measured in 151 countries, particularly declined in Europe and the Americas – with the worst results for the two regions since the index was launched in 2014.
In total, 87 percent of countries violated the right to strike and 80% violated the right to collective bargaining, the ITUC said.
"The right to collective bargaining was restricted in 80% of countries (121)," the ITUC said. In France, for example, "nearly four in every 10 collective agreements were imposed unilaterally by employers, without union representation."
The report also said outlined "persecution" against union leaders.
"In France, more than 1,000 union leaders and members of the Confederation generale du travail (CGT) were facing criminal charges and disciplinary measures for their roles in mass protests against pension reforms," it said.
Widespread decline in workers' rights
The ITUC gives each country a maximum score of one and a minimum score of five for their respect for workers' rights, such as the right to strike, demonstrate, and participate in negotiations.
Only seven countries – including Germany, Sweden, and Norway – were awarded the maximum score, compared to 18 a decade ago. Italy and Argentina saw their scores drop in 2025.
"If this pace of decline continues, in ten years there will be no country left in the world with the highest rating for its respect for workers’ rights," ITUC head Luc Triangle said in a statement.
The ITUC warned of worrying trends for workers' rights in the US under Donald Trump.
"In the United States, the Donald Trump administration has taken a wrecking ball to the collective labour rights of workers and brought anti-union billionaires into the heart of policymaking," the report states.
In 2025, Europe experienced the sharpest decline of any region in the world over the past 10 years.
The ITUC also said trade unionists or workers were killed in five countries in 2025: South Africa, Cameroon, Colombia, Guatemala, and Peru.
And Nigeria joined the list of the 10 worst countries for workers' rights for the first time.
Only a handful of countries saw an improvement in workers' rights.
Reforms strengthened trade union rights in Australia, while in Mexico, labor law changes improved access to justice for workers.
