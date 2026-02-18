Extreme body mod artist tattoos client's grey eye white in radical procedure

Tengen, Germany - Extreme body modification addict and tattoo artist Lily Lu helped out a partially blind client who was insecure about her grey eyeball by tattooing it white.

Ink-addicted Lily Lu helped out a partially blind client by tattooing her eyeball white. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lily_lu_filmz

Lily Lu has seen an extraordinary amount of success on her various social media platforms, with more than 175,000 followers on TikTok, 107,000 on Instagram, and a ton on YouTube as well.

This is largely due to her extraordinarily unique aesthetic, which she describes as "trans alien," and was achieved through a vast array of extreme body mods.

Her remarkable changes include the choice to split her tongue in half, remove her nipples and belly button, tattoo her eyeballs, and even chop off a finger.

It seems that she is now using her knowledge to help those in need, such as a partially blind girl whose eyeball was gray.

Lily Lu explained that the woman felt incredibly insecure about her gray eyeball and simply wanted to look more "normal." Seeing as Lu already had experience tattooing eyeballs, she saw it as an opportunity to help someone in need.

"My client asked doctors to visually fix the eye, but they can’t help her," Lu told Need to Know. "There is no technique for making the grey of the eye white: she was born with the blind eye, and it always looked like this."

"I wasn’t 100% sure if it would work either, as the grey layers in her eye and the iris itself are very difficult to locate and feel," she explained.