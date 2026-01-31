Amputee tattoo enthusiast goes through inspiring journey powered by body modifications

Duisburg, Germany - A German tattoo artist and amputee who goes by "Chaos Cat" has totally transformed herself through the use of extreme body modifications and tattoos !

Lisa has completely transformed her body through the use of radical body modifications and extreme tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@chaos.cat.ls

Over the last few years, Lisa has gathered nearly 35,000 followers on Instagram, and even more on TikTok, by sharing the remarkable body modification journey she has been on.

Chaos Cat has covered herself head-to-toe in radical blackout tattoos and piercings.

Her passion for body mod and ink comes side by side with her experiences as an amputee, which she extensively shares with her audience on social media.

"Step by step, and never let anyone else limit you," she captioned one post, accompanied by a video of her practicing walking on a robotic leg. "And never limit yourself with limiting beliefs."

"Always believe in what you're doing and be 100% committed, without a plan B. Always think positively, manifest your life, and act according to your manifestation."

"It's so wonderful to work again," she wrote in another post. "And to be able to walk slowly and better."