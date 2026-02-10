Body mod-addicted woman fills face and mouth with extreme piercings

A body modification addict who likes to refer to herself as a "melancholy mermaid" has embraced her sea-punk style by filling her lips and mouth with countless extreme piercings and rings.

Alex has completely filled her mouth with radical piercings and covered her body in a variety of other body modifications as well. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@melancholymermaid

Alex is followed by more than 40,000 people on TikTok due to her extraordinarily unique and unusual style, which sees her covered in radical body modifications.

Embracing what she calls "sea-punk," Alex goes by @melancholymermaid and has adopted bright blue hair and makeup around her eyes that looks like tiny blue scales.

Across the many posts she's made showing off this unique aesthetic, her eyes consistently change. Sometimes they are a dark black, while in other pictures, they're the same shade of bright blue as her hair.

Most notable, however, is not the heavy-duty makeup, changing eye color, or shifting hairdos, but the countless piercings that seem to inhabit her face.

In many images and clips, it almost looks like she's got an infestation of metal swarming into her mouth and dotting all over her cheeks and forehead.

It's an extreme look, but Alex is not alone in her endeavor to cover as much of her face in radical piercings as she possibly can.

One TikToker, who goes by Bunny Savage, has gathered more than 63,000 followers due to the seemingly hundreds of piercings that litter her face.