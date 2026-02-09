26-year-old woman shares radical tattoo transformation after coating entire body in ink

Las Vegas, Nevada - 26-year-old gym and body modification influencer Isabella Dorianu has used her extraordinary social media following to show off the true extent of her radical tattoo transformation.

Isabella Dorianu uses her remarkable following to show off her radical and extensive tattoo transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gymgamergirl777

Dorianu has completely transformed her body with tattoos that seem to cover every square inch of her skin, from her cheeks and neck down to her feet.

It's this unique aesthetic, as well as her gym and gamer content, that has seen her skyrocket to the heights of fame on Instagram.

There, she goes by @gymgamergirl and has more than 2.4 million followers.

It's her TikTok content, however, that offers a true insight into the nature of her tattoo transformation.

"What was your first tattoo?" she was asked in a TikTok video earlier this week.

"A female tribal for my 16th birthday – never got a touch-up, and still love it."

The video saw her pull down her shorts a touch and show off a detailed tattoo on the side of her stomach.

Dorianu's entire aesthetic is consistent, with all of her tattoos showing off a black and white color scheme, made up mostly of complicated designs, sketches, and little bits of text here and there.

Most distinctive, though, are the tattoos on her hands and neck, all of which give off a skeletal vibe. The tops of her hands are coated in bone tattoos, and a skull is inked onto her neck beneath the words "choke me."